Rio Rancho Police Department Chief st...

Rio Rancho Police Department Chief stepping down in mid-February

Monday Jan 23 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Geier is stepping down on February 18, for personal reasons. He was appointed as Rio Rancho Chief in 2014 after serving approximately 20 years with the Albuquerque Police Department.

