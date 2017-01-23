Rio Rancho Police Department Chief stepping down in mid-February
Geier is stepping down on February 18, for personal reasons. He was appointed as Rio Rancho Chief in 2014 after serving approximately 20 years with the Albuquerque Police Department.
