Pet Of The Week: Finding Forever Home For Brenda Lee
Joe Wilson from the Animal Humane along with Brenda Lee joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on how to find a new forever friend. Brenda Lee is a transfer from Rio Rancho she is a senior pet who has a great attitude and ready for a new home.
