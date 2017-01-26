New Mexico budget solvency plan clear...

New Mexico budget solvency plan clears Legislature

1 hr ago Read more: Education Week

The New Mexico Legislature approved a $216 million budget solvency plan Wednesday that would fix a current-year deficit and help shore up reserves, as the state wrestles with plunging tax revenues. Newly approved bills target $46 million in local school district reserves to beef up the state general fund, along with transfers of $81 million from dozens of state accounts and select programs.

