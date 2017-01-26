New Mexico budget solvency plan clears Legislature
The New Mexico Legislature approved a $216 million budget solvency plan Wednesday that would fix a current-year deficit and help shore up reserves, as the state wrestles with plunging tax revenues. Newly approved bills target $46 million in local school district reserves to beef up the state general fund, along with transfers of $81 million from dozens of state accounts and select programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|1 hr
|Mister Chix
|63,314
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|new parrot
|114,295
|Was The Election Of Obama A Mistake For The Dem... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Bull Durham
|9
|3 Million Illegal Aliens Vote for Hillary Clin...
|12 hr
|concha pena
|43
|Will Obama Pardon Hillary
|13 hr
|Because
|6
|PBS Does Another False Fawning Hagiography of R...
|16 hr
|Frmr-fmer505-1951
|9
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|18 hr
|Rose
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC