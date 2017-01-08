k9-dog

k9-dog

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Every officer needs protection, even the furry ones. That is why a group of Rio Rancho police wives are helping raise money for bullet proof vests for the dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien... 2 hr DUH 11
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,277
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,264
News Report: Nearly 30 percent of New Mexico kids li... 3 hr There 8
cyfd sucks!!! (Apr '10) 3 hr VIvian 320
Fill The Seats 5 hr Yeah 11
News New Mexico targets Takata, auto makers over fau... 5 hr geoff 1
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Sandoval County was issued at January 20 at 11:58AM MST

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,928 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,755

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC