Glass repair company hiring phone rep...

Glass repair company hiring phone representatives in Rio Rancho

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

The world's largest vehicle glass repair company announced over the summer it was opening its new contact center in the old Sprint call center building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 52 min new parrot 63,209
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 1 hr Katia 114,202
Who Are the Blood Clots in The Veins of Our Soc... 1 hr moses 11
For a Change, Allow the People to Speak! 1 hr moses 2
News State senator to file bill requiring presidenti... 3 hr Trump your President 22
News Legislation proposes NM join compact to change ... 6 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 27
Why did the entire KRQE morning news team leave... (Dec '14) 8 hr Linda Thomas 105
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,347 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,010

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC