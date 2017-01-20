Fake parking ticket prompts warning f...

Fake parking ticket prompts warning from Rio Rancho police

Friday Jan 20 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A prank? Justice for the disabled? Or a quick-cash scam? Rio Rancho Police have a warning for the public after someone found a fake parking ticket on their windshield. The fill-in writing on the ticket was done in pencil, and the printed text is laced with grammatical errors.

Rio Rancho, NM

