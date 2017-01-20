Fake parking ticket prompts warning from Rio Rancho police
A prank? Justice for the disabled? Or a quick-cash scam? Rio Rancho Police have a warning for the public after someone found a fake parking ticket on their windshield. The fill-in writing on the ticket was done in pencil, and the printed text is laced with grammatical errors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Obama Pardon Hillary
|1 hr
|Rybin
|7
|Is The Pope Catholic ?
|2 hr
|Nope
|5
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|2 hr
|Tolary
|63,374
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|2 hr
|None
|340
|Hundreds sign letter decrying far-right writer'...
|2 hr
|Yawn
|2
|Signs your girlfriend has got a LOT of experien...
|2 hr
|Sholyn
|14
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|new parrot
|114,341
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC