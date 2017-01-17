Deployed NM father watches first baby's birth via FaceTime
Martin and Mariah Vaughan are separated by the Pacific Ocean, so they did what most military families do: They improvised. Albuquerque television station KOAT reports that Mariah Vaughan went into labor Dec. 16 while her husband, Martin, was stationed in Japan.
