Club closure creates uncertain plans ...

Club closure creates uncertain plans for bride

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: KOB-TV

Thousands of dollars down the drain and a wedding ruined. A couple says their plans of getting married at Club Rio Rancho this summer are destroyed because the club has closed its doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI investigates Realtor for mortgage fraud (Mar '08) 21 min NoMoDanU 127
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 2 hr Mister Chix 63,144
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 2 hr Mister Chix 114,152
News Repeat offender injures two ABQ firefighters at... 2 hr Quinado 2
Nicknames for Rio Rancho (Feb '09) 2 hr Quinado 23
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 3 hr T rules 7,095
News Energy companies plan to boost wind generation ina 3 hr Quinado 13
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,336

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC