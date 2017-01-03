Armed robbery suspect still at large

Armed robbery suspect still at large

Police say the suspect has robbed a Santa Fe Home Depot at gun point and fled the scene driving a tan 1993-1996 Chevy Astro Van. Police believe he has also robbed an Albuquerque Smith's grocery store at gun point and is suspected in multiple Albuquerque Home Depot thefts.

