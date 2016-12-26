traffic-construction
Business owners in Rio Rancho's industrial park say they were blindsided by the city with construction that has ripped apart the main road their customers use. "We saw the signs either Saturday night or Sunday night before it started, but we didn't have any communications that it was going to happen," Dr. George Abernathy of Sunrise Veterinary Clinic said.
