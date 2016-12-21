See it: Cops fist bump each other over dead body

The family of a man who died in a Wal-Mart parking lot after being detained by police is planning a wrongful death suit against the three law enforcement agencies involved. Footage of the death of Ben Anthony C de Baca, who had a history of mental illness, show two officers fist-bumping as a first responder performs CPR on the 47-year-old man, who is wearing a spit sock over his head, in the background.

