See it: Cops fist bump each other over dead body
The family of a man who died in a Wal-Mart parking lot after being detained by police is planning a wrongful death suit against the three law enforcement agencies involved. Footage of the death of Ben Anthony C de Baca, who had a history of mental illness, show two officers fist-bumping as a first responder performs CPR on the 47-year-old man, who is wearing a spit sock over his head, in the background.
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|gyver
|76
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Rob M
|114,088
|New Tax Coming
|6 hr
|Rob M
|6
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|63,072
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|7 hr
|Drain
|93
|NO War with Russia_do not vote Hillary Clinton
|12 hr
|Yeah
|13
|The Sneaky Albuquerque Parent At Christmas
|20 hr
|kilroy
|1
