Sculptor creating wood carving out of dead tree trunk in Rio Rancho

Tuesday Dec 6

The Rio Rancho Observer reports the city is paying wood sculptor Mark Chavez $5,000 to turn a dead tree trunk at Haynes Park in Rio Rancho into a patriotic masterpiece. This is what he came up with so far: a bald eagle, a bear and a squirrel along with an American flag.

