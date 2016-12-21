Roman Catholic church denounces New M...

Roman Catholic church denounces New Mexico 'food tax' idea

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Santa Fe Archbishop John C. Wester said he will oppose efforts to restore a food tax in New Mexico, especially since the majority Hispanic state ranks the highest nationally in child poverty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 5 hr Katia 63,127
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 5 hr Katia 114,138
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... 5 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 12
A Shakespearean wish for Obama as he leaves the... 5 hr You are funny but 10
News KOAT will convert to digital HD signal Thursday... (Dec '09) 7 hr titfortat 7
News Catholic church denounces NM - food tax' idea 7 hr Legislators 12
Review: Adults On Rio Bravo (Nov '10) 15 hr Brock 798
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,714 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,894

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC