Rio Rancho Winterfest kicks off
It takes place at Santa Ana Star Center. There will be free ice skating, Santa Claus, and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|gyver
|76
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Rob M
|114,088
|New Tax Coming
|6 hr
|Rob M
|6
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|63,072
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|7 hr
|Drain
|93
|NO War with Russia_do not vote Hillary Clinton
|11 hr
|Yeah
|13
|The Sneaky Albuquerque Parent At Christmas
|20 hr
|kilroy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC