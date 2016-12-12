Lawmakera s bill aims to change teacher evaluations
Representative Jason Harper of Rio Rancho told the Rio Rancho Observer he will introduce a bill next session that will make sure teachers won't be penalized if they are out for legitimate reasons. Right now attendance counts for five percent of their grade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rio Rancho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|2 hr
|gyver
|76
|Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Rob M
|114,088
|New Tax Coming
|6 hr
|Rob M
|6
|Today I Saw (Nov '09)
|7 hr
|Piglet Von Chix
|63,072
|NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM
|7 hr
|Drain
|93
|NO War with Russia_do not vote Hillary Clinton
|11 hr
|Yeah
|13
|The Sneaky Albuquerque Parent At Christmas
|20 hr
|kilroy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rio Rancho Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC