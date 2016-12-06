Galloping Grace Youth Ranch donates 700 pounds of pork to New Mexico pantry
A big gift from a local ranch is going to help feed hungry New Mexicans. Tuesday, the Galloping Grace Youth Ranch, where kids learn about sustainable food production, donated nearly 700 pounds of pork to the Saint Felix pantry.
