Firehouse Subs donates lunch to Rio Rancho Police Department
A sandwich shop is making sure first responders have a something to eat while on the job this holiday weekend. Friday, Firehouse Subs at Cottonwood Corners donated lunch to the Rio Rancho Police Department.
