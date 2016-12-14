Construction continues this week on Sara Road in Rio Rancho
If your drive to school or work takes you along Sara Road in Rio Rancho, you'll want to plan a different route. Wednesday until Sunday, Sara Road from Grande Blvd to Southern Blvd will be closed for construction.
