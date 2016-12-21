Burglars hit three gun shops in 24 hours
In just 24 hours, three metro area gun shops fell victim to some pretty reckless burglaries. On Monday, a truck physically backed into one of the shops and in the early hours of Tuesday morning, thieves used their vehicle to rip off iron bars protecting two more businesses.
