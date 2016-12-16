Authors recognized for visionary nove...

Authors recognized for visionary novelsDecember 16th, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Scdailypress.com

Two local authors were honored recently with the 2016 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. Silver City's JJ Wilson and Sharman Apt Russell have been recognized for novels in different categories, but both recount stories that offer alternative visions of community inspired by real societies past and present.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rio Rancho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
NBC News Projects TRUMP as US President at 930 PM 42 min You are 112
Today I Saw (Nov '09) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 63,106
Good Old Days 2 (Apr '10) 4 hr Frmr-fmer505-1951 114,117
Hillary is a Career Criminal..... 6 hr Maziel 12
the real truth about the jews 10 hr Jimmy 5
What Americans Want in health Care 10 hr Jimmy 10
New Tax Coming 11 hr Jimmy 15
See all Rio Rancho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rio Rancho Forum Now

Rio Rancho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rio Rancho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Rio Rancho, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,901 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,974

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC