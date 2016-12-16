Authors recognized for visionary novelsDecember 16th, 2016
Two local authors were honored recently with the 2016 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. Silver City's JJ Wilson and Sharman Apt Russell have been recognized for novels in different categories, but both recount stories that offer alternative visions of community inspired by real societies past and present.
