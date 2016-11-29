Veterans to serve as a human shieldsa for Dakota pipeline protesters

As many as 2,000 veterans planned to gather next week at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota to serve as “human shields” for protesters who have for months clashed with police over the construction of an oil pipeline, organizers said. The effort, called Veterans Stand for Standing Rock, is planned as a nonviolent intervention to defend the demonstrators from what the group calls “assault and intimidation at the hands of the militarized police force.” Opponents of the 1,170-mile Dakota Access Pipeline have gathered for months at the Oceti Sakowin camp.

