Desires Of The Heart Fish Fry Is June 17

The annual Desires of the Heart Fish Fry is set for Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The annual Desires of the Heart Fish Fry is set for Saturday, June 17, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. It will be held at 101 Lauren Circle in Chickamauga.

