Veteran's funeral causes outcry online

Veteran's funeral causes outcry online

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: Chron

The family of Vietnam War veteran George Taylor are outraged after he was displayed on a gurney with a flag draped on top in Ringgold, Georgia. The family of Vietnam War veteran George Taylor are outraged after he was displayed on a gurney with a flag draped on top in Ringgold, Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ringgold Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) 20 hr Musikologist 24
Charles Larry Guthrie (Nov '16) Jun 5 Derek 2
Looking for a guy named Damon waters? Jun 2 Good Ole boy 1
Hank Smedema May 31 Curious Girl 1
News Questionnaire: Superior court judge candidate B... (Nov '08) May 16 missmandee 26
News This place matters: Rick Honeycutt Baseball Fie... (Jan '11) May '17 In the know 2
News Rossville Must Be The Biggest Eyesore In Georgia (Aug '08) Apr '17 Clean it up 32
See all Ringgold Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ringgold Forum Now

Ringgold Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ringgold Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Ringgold, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC