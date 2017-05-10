Music festival, county barely on same...

Music festival, county barely on same page

Wednesday May 10 Read more: The Times

An electronic music festival almost screeched to a halt before the Hall County Board of Commissioners on Wednesday, but squeaked by with a 3-2 vote and some new restrictions. With more than 1,000 tickets already sold for the Moonshine Music and Arts Festival, organizers of the event were taken to task by frustrated commissioners during their voting meeting.

