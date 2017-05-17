Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arr...

Fort Oglethorpe Police Department arrest report for April 28-May 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Catoosa County News

Tavian Makhi Henson, 19, of 150 Misty Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicles, simple battery and theft by taking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catoosa County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ringgold Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Questionnaire: Superior court judge candidate B... (Nov '08) Tue missmandee 26
News This place matters: Rick Honeycutt Baseball Fie... (Jan '11) May 11 In the know 2
News Rossville Must Be The Biggest Eyesore In Georgia (Aug '08) Apr '17 Clean it up 32
anyone know the name? (Jun '13) Feb '17 kitall 2
Ringgold Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb '17 Musikologist 2
drag gueen of ringgold (Jul '14) Feb '17 Randee 5
Catoosa Taxes Feb '17 Concerned 1
See all Ringgold Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ringgold Forum Now

Ringgold Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ringgold Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Ringgold, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,092,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC