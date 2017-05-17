Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May...

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For May 5-11

Bobbie Jo Hullender, 30, of 831 Hullender Road, Ringgold arrested on charges of driving with license suspended/revoked, defective/missing headlight and tag light, window tint violation and violation of Georgia's controlled substance act.

