Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 28-May 4

Tavian Makhi Henson, 19, of 150 Misty Lane, Ringgold arrested on charges of failure to yield to emergency vehicles, simple battery and theft by taking. James Thomas Williams, 46, of 3434 Lakeview Drive, Rossville arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and stop sign violation.

