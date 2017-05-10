Dual County Defenders Help Bring Fran...

Dual County Defenders Help Bring Franks' Book To Life

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

The Dual County Defenders played a role in the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy One Book One Community event featuring "A Badge of an Old Guitar" by Randall Franks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ringgold Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rossville Must Be The Biggest Eyesore In Georgia (Aug '08) Apr '17 Clean it up 32
anyone know the name? (Jun '13) Feb '17 kitall 2
Ringgold Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb '17 Musikologist 2
drag gueen of ringgold (Jul '14) Feb '17 Randee 5
Catoosa Taxes Feb '17 Concerned 1
Penn color Dec '16 Raymond 2
Work Dec '16 Dubs 1
See all Ringgold Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ringgold Forum Now

Ringgold Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ringgold Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Ringgold, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC