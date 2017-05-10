Dual County Defenders Help Bring Franks' Book To Life
The Dual County Defenders played a role in the Catoosa Citizens for Literacy One Book One Community event featuring "A Badge of an Old Guitar" by Randall Franks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ringgold Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rossville Must Be The Biggest Eyesore In Georgia (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Clean it up
|32
|anyone know the name? (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|kitall
|2
|Ringgold Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|2
|drag gueen of ringgold (Jul '14)
|Feb '17
|Randee
|5
|Catoosa Taxes
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|1
|Penn color
|Dec '16
|Raymond
|2
|Work
|Dec '16
|Dubs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ringgold Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC