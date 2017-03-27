Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Mar...

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 24-30

David Earl Murrell, 67, of 328 Abrams Street, Rockford, TN arrested on a charge of theft by taking.

