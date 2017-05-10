Double Cross Bluegrass to headline Cowboy Gospel Jubilee on Friday
Cleveland Cowboy Gospel Jubilee announces the appearance on the Jubilee stage of one of the regular Jubilee attendees' favorite bands, Double Cross Bluegrass. Cleveland Cowboy Gospel Jubilee announces the appearance on the Jubilee stage of one of the regular Jubilee attendees' favorite bands, Double Cross Bluegrass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.
Add your comments below
Ringgold Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rossville Must Be The Biggest Eyesore In Georgia (Aug '08)
|Apr '17
|Clean it up
|32
|anyone know the name? (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|kitall
|2
|Ringgold Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb '17
|Musikologist
|2
|drag gueen of ringgold (Jul '14)
|Feb '17
|Randee
|5
|Catoosa Taxes
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|1
|Penn color
|Dec '16
|Raymond
|2
|Work
|Dec '16
|Dubs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ringgold Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC