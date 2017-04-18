Kangaroo Express Damaged by Tornado Reopens
The Kangaroo Express convenience store that was damaged extensively by a tornado in late April when a tornado ripped through Ringgold, Ga., celebrated its reopening on December 8 after a complete rebuilding of the store and gasoline dispensers. Mayor Joe Barger led the celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony announcing its open doors.
