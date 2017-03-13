Fort Oglethorpe Police Department rep...

Fort Oglethorpe Police Department report for Feb. 17- 23, 2017

Keith Allen Pearson, 27, of 347 77th Avenue, Dayton, TN arrested on charges of violation of Georgia's controlled substance act and possession of marijuana.

