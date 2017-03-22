Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For March 3-9
Bobby Lee Ogle, 18, of 66 Amelia Drive, Fort Oglethorpe arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, tail light requirement and outstanding warrant.
