Miguel Ramirez and Jeremiah Cooper na...

Miguel Ramirez and Jeremiah Cooper named GNTC's 2017 GOAL and Rick Perkins Award Winners

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Rome News

Miguel Ramirez, a Business Management student from Rome, was named Georgia Northwestern Technical College's 2017 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership winner and Jeremiah Cooper, a Welding and Joining Technology instructor from Ringgold, was selected as the college's 2017 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ringgold Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Penn color Dec '16 Raymond 2
Work Dec '16 Dubs 1
Douglus Eugene Mooneyham in Ringgold Ga Stolen ... Dec '16 Anonymous 1
Charles Larry Guthrie Nov '16 Jimmie 1
News Hullender Family Will Perform At Ringgold Depot... Nov '16 17ajenn 1
News Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Oct. 14-20 Oct '16 17ajenn 1
News Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Oct. 7-13 Oct '16 17ajenn 1
See all Ringgold Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ringgold Forum Now

Ringgold Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ringgold Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Ringgold, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,503,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC