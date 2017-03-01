Man collects trash for decades, donat...

Man collects trash for decades, donates $400K to needy children

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A Ringgold, Georgia, man has been collecting items for recycling for 32 years and is doing something incredible with the money he's received. Johnny Jennings, 86, has been collecting since 1985, Jennings' friend, Shay Drennan-Love, told WSB-TV.

