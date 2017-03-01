Man collects trash for decades, donates $400K to needy children
A Ringgold, Georgia, man has been collecting items for recycling for 32 years and is doing something incredible with the money he's received. Johnny Jennings, 86, has been collecting since 1985, Jennings' friend, Shay Drennan-Love, told WSB-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ringgold Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone know the name? (Jun '13)
|Feb 27
|kitall
|2
|Ringgold Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|drag gueen of ringgold (Jul '14)
|Feb 14
|Randee
|5
|Catoosa Taxes
|Feb 7
|Concerned
|1
|Penn color
|Dec '16
|Raymond
|2
|Work
|Dec '16
|Dubs
|1
|Douglus Eugene Mooneyham in Ringgold Ga Stolen ...
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ringgold Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC