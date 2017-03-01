Gene Watson And The Farewell Party Ba...

Gene Watson And The Farewell Party Band Are At The Colonnade March 16

Country music legend Gene Watson and the Farewell Party Band will be performing at the Colonnade Theater in Ringgold on Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. Special guest will be Jacob Bryant.

