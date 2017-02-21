Blood Assurance To Host Blood Drive I...

Blood Assurance To Host Blood Drive In Honor Of Fire Chief Matthew Mann

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Blood Assurance and the Catoosa County Fire Department will be holding a public blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from noon until 5:30 p.m. in honor of the Walker State Prison Station 8 Fire Chief Matthew Mann.

