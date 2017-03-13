86-year-old Georgia man donates $400K...

86-year-old Georgia man donates $400K in recycling profits to charity

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

An 86-year-old Georgia man has donated approximately $400,000 to a local charity over the course of about 30 years, using money he received from recycling. Johnny Jennings, of Ringgold, Georgia, began recycling decades ago as a way to bond with his only child, a son named Brent Jennings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ringgold Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rossville Must Be The Biggest Eyesore In Georgia (Aug '08) Mar 13 Hate it 29
anyone know the name? (Jun '13) Feb 27 kitall 2
Ringgold Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb 16 Musikologist 2
drag gueen of ringgold (Jul '14) Feb 14 Randee 5
Catoosa Taxes Feb '17 Concerned 1
Penn color Dec '16 Raymond 2
Work Dec '16 Dubs 1
See all Ringgold Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ringgold Forum Now

Ringgold Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ringgold Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Ringgold, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC