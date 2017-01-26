Catoosa County attempted murder suspe...

Catoosa County attempted murder suspect Weldon now in custody

A two-day manhunt in Catoosa County for Wesley Gage Weldon ended Thursday night, Jan. 26, when authorities were able to track him down and get him into custody.

