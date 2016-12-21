Wheeler to receive degree during UGA College of Agricultural...

The University of Georgia Tifton Campus will hold its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center at 4 p.m. Students receiving bachelor's degrees are: William C. Burt of Moultrie, Georgia, agricultural education; Roseanna M. Volz of Ringgold, Georgia, agricultural education; Sara A. Smith of Tifton, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.