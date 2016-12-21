Wheeler to receive degree during UGA ...

Wheeler to receive degree during UGA College of Agricultural...

Wednesday Dec 7

The University of Georgia Tifton Campus will hold its fall commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the UGA Tifton Campus Conference Center at 4 p.m. Students receiving bachelor's degrees are: William C. Burt of Moultrie, Georgia, agricultural education; Roseanna M. Volz of Ringgold, Georgia, agricultural education; Sara A. Smith of Tifton, ... (more)

