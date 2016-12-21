Ringgold sign language interpreter appears on NBC's "Saturday Night Live"
Catoosa County resident Jodi Upton sits on the set of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on Friday, Dec. 2, while shooting a digital short, which aired the following night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rome News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ringgold Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penn color
|Fri
|Raymond
|2
|Work
|Dec 19
|Dubs
|1
|Douglus Eugene Mooneyham in Ringgold Ga Stolen ...
|Dec 3
|Anonymous
|1
|Charles Larry Guthrie
|Nov '16
|Jimmie
|1
|Hullender Family Will Perform At Ringgold Depot...
|Nov '16
|17ajenn
|1
|Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Oct. 14-20
|Oct '16
|17ajenn
|1
|Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For Oct. 7-13
|Oct '16
|17ajenn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ringgold Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC