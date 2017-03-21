Riggins man believed drowned after his car plunges into the Salmon River - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST
A Riggins man is presumed drowned in the Salmon River, but Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said the river is too treacherous right now for divers to search for a body. Derek L. Olson was reported to have driven into the river at milepost 192.4 on U.S. Highway 95 early Monday morning.
