Idaho House rejects ban on state lottery's electronic touch-tab machines - Tue, 07 Feb 2017 PST
Cruiser's Bar & Grill bartender Laneith Veo talks about the popularity of Idaho Lottery's "touch tab" vending machines at the bar in Stateline, Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Here's how North Idaho representatives voted on HB 28, the bill to ban the Idaho Lottery's electronic touch-tab machines: Voting yes: Reps.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Riggins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Idaho (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|spoon
|10
|Lawsuit Filed Over Permit To Dredge Salmon Rive... (Oct '12)
|Oct '12
|Pedro
|2
|Man dies in Idaho County trailer fire (Dec '11)
|Dec '11
|Danya tepper
|1
|Muddy River Water (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Trish
|1
|Finn Riggins Wins Sonicbids (Sep '08)
|Jul '11
|RCP
|6
|Who do you support for State Senate in Idaho (D... (Oct '10)
|Apr '11
|ticklemeelmo
|10
|lost hiker (Oct '10)
|Oct '10
|meddm99
|1
Find what you want!
Search Riggins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC