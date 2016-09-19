Body of Olympia man recovered from Salmon River
The Olympian reports that the body of Austin Kelley was found by friends and family near Riggins, Idaho. Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says Kelley's body finally rose to the surface of the Salmon River at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday while friends and family continued to search for him from the banks of the river.
