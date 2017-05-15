More

Dick and Gayle Powell were presented Friday with the 2017 Granite Pillar Award from the Greater Teton Chapter of the Brigham Young University Management Society. The award recognizes community members who have "demonstrated moral and ethical leadership throughout their life and in the community," a Management Society news release said.

