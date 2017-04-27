King's manager donates toy chest to cancer center
Wendy Mullins, the manger of King's Variety Store in Rigby, donated a chest full of stuffed animals to the Teton Cancer Institute on Thursday afternoon. King's Variety Stores are going out of business, and Mullins said she was told she could do whatever she wanted with the chest, so she filled it with stuffed animals and donated it to the Institute.
