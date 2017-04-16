From the weeklies

From the weeklies

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

Challis EMTs and medical staff at Challis Area Health Center trained in Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency accident simulations with an Air St. Luke's crew in a weekend session that took them from the field, to the clinic's emergency room and back to the classroom for debriefings. Visiting physicians said seeing Challis EMTs and clinic staff in action brought home for them the extreme difficulties in transporting and treating patients in a remote, rural setting far from the nearest hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rigby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bored and horny at work (Aug '16) Apr 12 Croo 4
Have you ever sucked milk from your sister (Apr '15) Apr 12 Croo 23
sex with bro and sis (Jun '15) Apr 1 dodbob 45
Incest video Mar '17 Jay 1
Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13) Feb '17 Happy customers 10
don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08) Feb '17 WOW 26
Any green? Feb '17 Yadayada 1
See all Rigby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rigby Forum Now

Rigby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rigby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
 

Rigby, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC