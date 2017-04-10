Buckle manager spends night among the...

Buckle manager spends night among the stars

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Post Register

J'Dee Grover, the manager of the Buckle location in the Grand Teton Mall, received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Friday when he and his wife traveled to New York City for Saturday's premier of "The Fate of the Furious," the newest entry in the long-running action film franchise. Grover, who's also a district manager for the retail clothing chain, won the trip after the local store outperformed nearly 500 stores nationwide in its sales of the exclusive "Fast and Furious" clothing line.

