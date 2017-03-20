Thousands affected by power outage Saturday
Rocky Mountain Power officials haven't determined what led to a power outage Saturday for more than 16,000 of its eastern Idaho customers. Some homes and businesses in parts of Idaho Falls, Rigby and Iona were without power Saturday from 2:53 p.m. until 5:10 p.m, according to Rocky Mountain spokesman Dave Eskelsen, though most customers' power was restored by 4:37.
