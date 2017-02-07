Rigby man charged with choking, hitti...

Rigby man charged with choking, hitting girlfriend

Feb 7, 2017 Read more: Post Register

A Rigby man has been charged for a report he punched and tried to choke his 22-year-old girlfriend, causing multiple bruises. Ryan Xaviar Morgan, 24, was charged Monday with felony attempted strangulation and domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury as well as misdemeanor false imprisonment.

Rigby, ID

