Rigby man charged with choking, hitting girlfriend
A Rigby man has been charged for a report he punched and tried to choke his 22-year-old girlfriend, causing multiple bruises. Ryan Xaviar Morgan, 24, was charged Monday with felony attempted strangulation and domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury as well as misdemeanor false imprisonment.
